Bulls' Matas Buzelis brings winning mindset to summer league

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Bulls open NBA Summer League play in Las Vegas on Saturday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

First-round pick Matas Buzelis’ goals are simple.

“I want to win,” the rookie said on a recent appearance on the Bulls Talk Podcast.

Given that this is summer league, where the play can be ragged and players are trying to make strong first impressions, what are Buzelis’ personal goals?

“Just trying to win,” he repeated.

Surely that goal will broaden once the Bulls begin regular-season play in October. So what does Buzelis hope to accomplish then?

“Trying to win,” he said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Notice a theme here?

“Of course (I want to) get better as a player. But I think the main thing is I want to win championships,” Buzelis said. “That’s me.”

Saturday’s game offers the first glimpse of Buzelis in a Bulls uniform. And while other storylines exist---Billy Donovan III serving as head coach, Julian Phillips returning from injury---Buzelis is the main act.

It’s why Buzelis said he’s been picking the brains of anyone and everyone he has run across from the Bulls organization since management selected him 11th overall in the NBA Draft. It’s why his competitive edge showed when asked about his reputation as a trash talker.

“When I’m on the court, I want to kill you,” Buzelis said.

Buzelis grew up in the Derrick Rose-led era of the Bulls, not the one fueled by Michael Jordan. But that quote wouldn’t sound out of place coming from Jordan’s mouth.

Now of course, nobody is expecting Buzelis to become Jordan, who has a statue inside the United Center atrium. But becoming the competitive, two-way force for the next roster iteration of the Bulls would suffice.

“Honestly, it’s been like a tornado,” Buzelis said of the time from the NBA Draft to now. “But I’m ready for this.

“I know what player I am. I work extremely hard. I don’t think anybody in the draft works harder than me. Right now, it’s 0-0. It doesn’t matter where you’re picked. You get to go out and play against (the other rookies.)”

But remember: Buzelis isn’t focused on individual play. He wants to win.

“This franchise has six (championships). I want to add seven, eight, nine,” he said. “That’s what I do.”

To listen to Buzelis' entire interview on the Bulls Talk Podcast, click the link below.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.