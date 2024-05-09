Bulls 2023-24 season player profiles: Dalen Terry

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

This is the last in a series of player profiles on the main rotational players for the Chicago Bulls, both reviewing their 2023-24 season and assessing what’s ahead.

With Andre Drummond expected to be elsewhere next season, Torrey Craig’s injuries limiting his role and Jevon Carter never cracking the rotation, they didn’t make the cut. Neither did second-round pick Julian Phillips, who showed flashes in limited minutes but didn’t play after March 13 with a right foot injury.

Last up: Dalen Terry

2023-24 statistics

59 games, 11.5 minutes per game. 3.1 points per game, 1.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 assists per game. 43.9% FG, 23% 3PT.

Contract status

Terry will make $3.5 million next season, the third of his rookie scale contract that carries a $5.4 million option for next season.

Season review

Terry showed flashes as a versatile, energetic defender, able to get deflections and rebounds with his length and activity. He also showed moments as a connecting piece offensively, one who sees the floor well with solid passing and cutting instincts. His almost hyperactive energy level also produced extra possessions in the form of offensive rebounds.

But in a league so dependent on shooting, Terry didn’t display anywhere near the consistency needed, particularly from the 3-point range. Often left virtually unguarded beyond the arc, Terry did a better job of taking the right shots. But his misses were of the extreme variety.

Terry also shot 58 percent from the free-throw line in his limited trips.

A look ahead

When management drafted Terry, they pointed to his high motor, length and defensive versatility in a league that is becoming position-less. With his 7-foot-1-inch wingspan, Terry fit this regime’s vision for filling the floor with length and interchangeable parts, able to swarm opponents defensively and get out in transition offensively.

But Terry’s appeal as a jack-of-all-trades or Swiss Army-knife rotational piece hasn’t fully formed yet. While still young---Terry turns 22 in July---he needs to develop a consistent jumpshot and limit his occasional habit of needless fouling. His energy must have more focus.

Terry also needs to get stronger. While his athleticism is apparent, he sometimes loses his advantage from strictly a physical standpoint.

There’s no denying Terry’s enthusiasm or impact as a supportive teammate. He’s one of the more upbeat and gregarious personalities in the locker room and on the bench. It’s too early to definitively state what Terry can be, but making defenses respect his jumpshot is a good place to start making his claim for a more consistent role.

