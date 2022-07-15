Billy Corgan Announces Upcoming Concert to Benefit Highland Park Shooting Victims

Legendary musician Billy Corgan will perform at a special livestreamed concert to benefit victims of the July 4 mass shooting in suburban Highland Park.

Corgan, frontman for the Smashing Pumpkins and a Chicago area-native, announced the “Together and Together Again” concert, which will take place on July 27.

“There are so many people here affected by this tragedy,” Corgan said in video announcing the concert. “It’s very close to our hearts, and we hope you’ll participate and support as well.”

TOGETHER and TOGETHER AGAIN, July 27 at 8 CST, a benefit for the Highland Park Community Foundation directed to its July 4th Victims Response Fund. Join us for a special virtual concert on Youtube https://t.co/QUSgpeRmxj pic.twitter.com/jz0inbEvTk — William Patrick Corgan (@Billy) July 15, 2022

Corgan revealed that Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin will also be part of the concert, which will be streamed from Madame Zuzu’s tea house, which Corgan runs with his partner Chloe Mendel.

The concert will be streamed on YouTube beginning at 8 p.m. The concert will be free to view, but viewers will be able to make donations throughout the show.

According to Corgan, the event will benefit the Highland Park Community Foundation’s “July 4th Victims Response Fund.”

Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured when a gunman opened fire during the community’s Fourth of July parade earlier this month. The gunman was later captured in suburban Lake Forest, and now faces a life sentence in connection with the shooting.

Since then, millions of dollars have been raised for the victims of the tragedy and their families, with several more fundraiser events planned in coming weeks.

More information on the event can be found on the YouTube page that will host the stream.