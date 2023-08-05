6+ inches of rain falls in matter of hours in Iroquois County, causing flash flooding

A flash flood warning remains in effect for parts of Ford and Iroquois counties, as more than six inches of rain have fallen in a matter of hours in that area.

The warning, in effect in southeastern Ford County and all of Iroquois County, will stay in place until at least 6:30 p.m.

Some parts of Iroquois County have been hardest-hit, with Claytonville reporting just over six inches of rain in a three-hour span. Loda also reported more than six inches of rain in total, with Buckley reporting nearly five inches of rain in a matter of hours.

Parts of Ford County, including Paxton, are also feeling the effects of the deluge, with 6.5 inches of rain falling there.

According to the National Weather Service, portions of State Route 9 in Paxton are flooded and impassable because of flash flooding and pooling water, along with parts of Winter Street to the east of the community.

Some areas could potentially see more rain before the slow-moving storm system moves out, with 1-to-2 inches of additional accumulation possible because of the heavy rainfall.