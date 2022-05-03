2 Seriously Hurt in Back of the Yards Shooting, Chicago Police Say

Chicago police are investigating after two people were seriously injured by gunfire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, the two men were sitting in a vehicle in the 5100 block of South Hermitage at approximately 4:28 p.m. when someone opened fire, striking both of the victims.

A 24-year-old man was hit in both legs, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police. A 25-year-old man was also hit, and he was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

No suspects are in custody, and further details around the shooting were unknown at this time.