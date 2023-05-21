2 Dead, at Least 20 Injured in Chicago Weekend Shootings

Chicago police report that two people have been killed and at least 20 others have been injured in shootings so far this weekend.

A 17-year-old was fatally shot Friday evening in the 300 block of West 51st Street, according to authorities.

Police say the teen was discovered lying between two houses just after 7 p.m., having suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, and police are investigating.

Just after 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of North Pulaski, a 17-year-old was walking on a sidewalk when a person in a white hooded-sweatshirt began firing shots, striking him in the chest and abdomen.

Police say the teen was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No suspects are in custody.

Here are the rest of the weekend’s shootings so far.

Sunday –

Two people were shot in the 2200 block of West Walnut at approximately 3:19 a.m. Police say the victims were in a moving vehicle when a 30-year-old man was shot in the buttocks and a 29-year-old woman was hit in the right leg. Both were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

Saturday –

In the 4700 block of South Ada at approximately 12:15 a.m., a 22-year-old man was driving northbound when he saw a group of individuals. Police say one of those individuals opened fire, striking the victim in the right leg. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 1 a.m. in the 6500 block of South Kenwood, a man was driving when he was shot in the cheek. Authorities say the man was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Three individuals were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the 6700 block of South Eberhart, police said. A 43-year-old man was shot in the left and right hands, and a 42-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. Both were taken to hospitals in good condition, while a 29-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her face and declined medical treatment.

Police say a 17-year-old was riding in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the 2600 block of West 23 rd Place when he suffered a gunshot wound to the left side of his face. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

In the 2000 block of North Milwaukee at approximately 6:35 a.m., a 40-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk when he was shot in the right ankle. According to police, he was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 4:29 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Bennett, a 30-year-old man was standing on the street when he was shot in the buttocks. Police say the man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

A 19-year-old man was riding in a vehicle in the 8000 block of South Crandon at approximately 4:51 p.m. when he was shot in the left arm. The teen was taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said.

Police say a 27-year-old man was on a street in the 3900 block of West 82 nd Place at approximately 6:59 p.m. when he was shot in the back. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

At approximately 8:04 p.m. in the 1100 block of South State Street, a 35-year-old man was riding a train when he became involved in a verbal altercation with a 37-year-old woman. During that dispute, the woman shot the man in the left arm and right hip. He was taken to an area hospital in good condition, and the woman was placed in custody, police said.

In the 1500 block of East 75 th Street at approximately 9 p.m., three people were on a porch when shots were fired by a person in a passing vehicle. A 39-year-old man was hit in the back, and a 33-year-old man was hit in the right arm. A 40-year-old man was also hit in the right leg, and all three were hospitalized in fair condition, police said.

A 35-year-old woman was standing on a sidewalk in the 5400 block of South Union at approximately 10:21 p.m. when she was shot in the legs. According to police, she was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Friday –