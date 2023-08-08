2 Chicago firefighters hospitalized after house fire in Humboldt Park

Two Chicago firefighters were taken to area hospitals after a large house fire in the city’s Humboldt Park neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

According to Chicago fire officials, the fire broke out at a home in the 1700 block of North Monticello, and was quickly upgraded to a two-alarm blaze, with additional firefighters called to the scene.

During the response, a mayday call went out for firefighters that became trapped on the roof of the structure. Fellow firefighters were able to get them down, and both were taken to area hospitals, officials said.

Both firefighters were listed in good condition, according to CFD officials.

No civilian injuries were reported during the fire, and the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.