1 Dead, 4 Hurt in East Garfield Park Shooting, Chicago Police Say

One person is dead and at least four others were injured after a shooting on Chicago’s West Side early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of West Lake Street at approximately 12:59 a.m. Sunday for a call of shots fired at a residence.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

When officers arrived, they discovered that five people had been shot.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the torso, and was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Three other victims, a 34-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, and all were listed in fair condition at area hospitals.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and no suspects are in custody at this time.