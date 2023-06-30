What does the NASCAR Chicago race winner get? Details on the trophy, prize money, playoff points

There are several unique prizes for winning certain NASCAR races.

Martinsville Speedway hands out an iconic grandfather clock to its winner. Victors at Bristol Motor Speedway get a massive gladiator sword. Then there’s the interactive trophies, including a lobster at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and giant glass of red wine at Sonoma Raceway.

What exactly will the winner of the inaugural Chicago Street Race get? In addition to the unique new trophy, the winner of the Grant Park 220 will receive prize money and all-important playoff points.

Here’s a full breakdown of what the winner will receive on Sunday:

2023 NASCAR Chicago Street Race trophy

Thomas Lucas, an alum of the School of Art at the Art Institute of Chicago, created the Chicago-themed hardware that will be awarded on Sunday.

The trophy for the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on the streets of Chicago. pic.twitter.com/GiKgekyqRh — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 28, 2023

Lucas, who designed the trophy from his studio in Ravenswood, is a protégé of sculpture icon Richard Hunt, one of the foremost African American abstract sculptors of all time. He’s a tenured professor at Chicago State University who has designed acclaimed public installations for the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) and the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events (DCASE).

NASCAR Chicago also shared a peek of Lucas during the design process.

Thomas Lucas works in his Ravenswood studio on the design for the Grant Park 220 trophy. (Photo courtesy Brent S Gambill/NASCAR Chicago)

In addition to the trophy, Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger said that he would jump in Buckingham Fountain if he wins on Sunday. Many NASCAR races come with unique victory traditions – from kissing the brick start-finish line at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to firing off six-shooters at Texas Motor Speedway. Perhaps jumping in the iconic fountain will become the signature celebration in Chicago.

NASCAR Chicago Street race prize money, purse

Up until 2015, NASCAR prize money earnings were available to the public. But that’s gone away in recent years. Now, NASCAR just announces the purse for the entire field for each race.

For the Chicago Street Race, $7,565,807 in prize money will be awarded throughout the 37-driver field. The winner will obviously earn the most, with each subsequent position earning less and less.

How many points does the NASCAR Chicago race winner get?

The winner of the Chicago Street Race will earn a minimum of 40 points and, most importantly, a nearly-guaranteed playoff spot.

You can find a full explanation of NASCAR’s playoff system here, but winning a race is the easiest way to qualify. Finishing in first place gives a driver 40 regular season points, plus five playoff points. Drivers can also earn anywhere from zero to 20 regular season points during the first two stages of Sunday’s race.