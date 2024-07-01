Metra adds extra trains for NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend

Metra has announced that it will add additional trains on multiple lines this weekend ahead of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in downtown.

The races, which will take place Saturday and Sunday around Chicago’s Grant Park, will bring thousands of people into the city, and officials with the agency say that Metra trains will be available to help in that process.

According to a press release, one additional inbound and outbound train will be added to the Rock Island line, which runs from Joliet and services the southwest and south suburbs before arriving at Chicago’s LaSalle Street station.

Additional inbound and outbound trains will also be added on the Union Pacific West line, which runs through the western suburbs from Elburn to the Ogilvie Transportation Center in Chicago. Finally, additional trains will be added on the Union Pacific North line, which services the northern suburbs and runs from Kenosha to Ogilvie Transportation Center.

Regularly scheduled trains will operate on all other lines. There is no service on the North Central, Southwest Service and Heritage Corridor lines on weekends, according to the agency.

Those seeking to take the Metra to the NASCAR race will have the option of purchasing single-day or weekend passes. Single-day passes are $7 and are designed for those age 11 and older, while children ride for free with a fare paying adult. Weekend passes, good for both Saturday and Sunday, cost $10.

All passes can be purchased via the Ventra app.

As the agency typically does with large-scale events, alcohol will be prohibited on trains on both Saturday and Sunday.

More information can be found on Metra’s website.