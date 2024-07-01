NASCAR Chicago

Metra adds extra trains for NASCAR Chicago Street Race weekend

Additional service will be added to three lines this weekend, the agency says

NBC Universal, Inc.

Metra has announced that it will add additional trains on multiple lines this weekend ahead of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in downtown.

The races, which will take place Saturday and Sunday around Chicago’s Grant Park, will bring thousands of people into the city, and officials with the agency say that Metra trains will be available to help in that process.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

READ: Get all the latest NASCAR Chicago Street Race headlines here

According to a press release, one additional inbound and outbound train will be added to the Rock Island line, which runs from Joliet and services the southwest and south suburbs before arriving at Chicago’s LaSalle Street station.

Additional inbound and outbound trains will also be added on the Union Pacific West line, which runs through the western suburbs from Elburn to the Ogilvie Transportation Center in Chicago. Finally, additional trains will be added on the Union Pacific North line, which services the northern suburbs and runs from Kenosha to Ogilvie Transportation Center.

Regularly scheduled trains will operate on all other lines. There is no service on the North Central, Southwest Service and Heritage Corridor lines on weekends, according to the agency.

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is more than a race; it’s an adrenaline-filled event brimming with purpose, passion, and community. Naturally, the U.S. Army will be part of the celebrations.

Those seeking to take the Metra to the NASCAR race will have the option of purchasing single-day or weekend passes. Single-day passes are $7 and are designed for those age 11 and older, while children ride for free with a fare paying adult. Weekend passes, good for both Saturday and Sunday, cost $10.

All passes can be purchased via the Ventra app.

As the agency typically does with large-scale events, alcohol will be prohibited on trains on both Saturday and Sunday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

More information can be found on Metra’s website.

Top NASCAR Chicago Street Race Headlines

NASCAR Jul 1

NASCAR Power Rankings: Joey Logano enters the mix after Nashville win

NASCAR Chicago Street Race Jul 1

New round of NASCAR Chicago Street Race closures, including Lake Shore Drive, begins

NASCAR Chicago Street Race Jun 28

DuSable Lake Shore Drive to soon close for the 2024 Chicago NASCAR Street Race

This article tagged under:

NASCAR Chicago
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us