Multiple 'significant' road closures have already gone into effect for the 2024 NASCAR Chicago Street Race, set to take place over the Fourth of July weekend in and around Grant Park.

But the biggest one -- a closure of the highly-trafficked DuSable Lake Shore Drive, in both directions -- is still set to come.

The 2024 two-mile course, which incudes parts of iconic Chicago streets like DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and Congress Plaza Drive, is a 12-turn route near the lakefront. The races take place July 6 and 7, with set-up and breakdown expect to take a total of 19 days.

Beginning Monday July 1, closures on DuSable Lake Shore Drive will go into effect, according to officials.

At 9 p.m., southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Randolph Street and McFetridge Road will close for a brief period of time, with the road reopening at 6 a.m. the next day.

At 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, parts of the Drive will see more permanent road blocks, with the closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Road between Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

At that time, northbound Michigan Avenue between Roosevelt Road and Jackson Drive will also close.

At midnight on Friday, July 5, a full closure of some parts of northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive will go into effect, according to officials. Here's how those closures break down:

Closure of northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd.

Closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr.

Closure of the northbound lane of Indiana Ave. at 13th St.

Closure on Monroe St. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

The northbound section of DuSable Lake Shore Drive is set to reopen on Monday, July 8 at 6 a.m., with select streets gradually reopening following the conclusion of the event, officials said.

A priority will placed on reopening DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive.

Street closures will remain in place until the track wall, fence and viewing structures are demobilized. All NASCAR-related demobilization activities are expected to conclude by the end of the day on July 18.

Below is a list of all the 'significant' closures for the race, and a timeline of when they will or have gone into effect:

'Significant' NASCAR Chicago Street Closures

Thursday, 6/27 at 7 p.m. - Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr.

- Closure of Jackson Dr. between Michigan Ave. and Columbus Dr. Friday, 6/28 at 8 a.m. - Closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. (intersection will remain open).

- Closure of Balbo Dr. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. (intersection will remain open). Friday, 6/28 at 7 p.m. - Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

- Full closure of Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr. Saturday, 6/29 at 8 p.m. - North and Southbound lane closures on Columbus Dr. from Jackson Dr. to Balbo

- North and Southbound lane closures on Columbus Dr. from Jackson Dr. to Balbo Monday, 7/1 at 9 p.m. - Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Reopening at 6 a.m. on July 2.

- Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Reopening at 6 a.m. on July 2. Tuesday, 7/2 at 6 a.m. - Closure of Congress Circle and entrances at Michigan Ave., Van Buren St. and Harrison St.

- Closure of Congress Circle and entrances at Michigan Ave., Van Buren St. and Harrison St. Thursday, 7/4 at 9 p.m. - Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr.

- Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Rd. between Michigan Ave. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Closure of northbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr. Friday, 7/5 at 12:01 a.m. - Closure of northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. between Randolph St. and McFetridge Rd. Closure of southbound Michigan Ave. between Roosevelt Rd. and Jackson Dr. Closure of the northbound lane of Indiana Ave. at 13th St. Closure on Monroe St. between Columbus Dr. and DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Chicago Street Closures July 6, 7

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to McFetridge Dr.

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from McFetridge Dr. to Randolph St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to Jackson Dr.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from Jackson Dr. to 8th St.

Monroe St. from Columbus Dr. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Columbus Dr. from Roosevelt Rd. to Monroe St.

Roosevelt Rd. from DuSable Lake Shore Dr. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Balbo Dr. from Michigan Ave. to DuSable Lake Shore Dr.

Ida B. Wells Dr. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Congress Circle from Harrison St. to Van Buren St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from Roosevelt Rd. to 13th St.

Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Garvey Ct.: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Dr.

Streets open with local access only

The following streets will remain open with local access only for residents, businesses and their employees, with sidewalks remaining open through the course's set-up and teardown processes.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from Monroe St. to Jackson Dr.

Southbound Michigan Ave. from 8th St. to Roosevelt Rd.

8th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

9th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

11th St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Balbo Dr. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Harrison St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Ida B. Wells from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Jackson Blvd. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Van Buren St. from Wabash Ave. to Michigan Ave.

Monroe St. from Michigan Ave. to Columbus Dr.

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Dr. from Randolph St. to Monroe St.

Northbound Michigan Ave. from 13th St. to 16th St.

Northbound Indiana Ave. from 14th St. to 16th St.

Columbus Underpass and the Chicago Lakefront Bicycle Path will remain open throughout the event (this includes Monroe St. and Roosevelt Rd.).

Pedestrians traveling west must utilize and access sidewalk on the north side of Monroe St., Roosevelt Rd. or Columbus Dr. underpass only.

Available alternate routes

The following alternate routes are available, though officials state additional streets may be closed by the City of Chicago "if deemed necessary":

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Northbound will remain open from South Shore Dr. to I-55 merger.

To visit the Museum Campus from the South: Exit DuSable Lake Shore Dr. at 31st St. and utilize Fort Dearborn Dr. to proceed north and access 18th Dr.

To visit the Museum Campus from the North: Access Stevenson Expressway (I-55N)/ and merge onto N/DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Exit at 18th Dr.

DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Southbound will remain open from Hollywood Blvd. to Randolph St.

Inner DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will remain open in both directions.

Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions.

Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) will remain open in both directions. Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) will remain open in both directions.

Stevenson Expressway (I-55) will remain open in both directions.

What streets will remain open?

State Street

Dearborn Street

Clark Street

LaSalle Street

Wells Street

Franklin Street

Upper Wacker Drive

Lower Wacker Drive

Randolph Street

Washington Street

Madison Street

Roosevelt Road west of Michigan Avenue

18th Street

More information on this year's NASCAR Chicago Street Race can be found here.