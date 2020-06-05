country club hills

Elderly Suburban Woman Fatally Mauled by Dog

Kati Amos was attacked by the dog on Wednesday

police tape
Shutterstock

An elderly suburban Chicago woman has been fatally mauled by a dog, authorities said.

Kati Amos, 70, was attacked by a dog about 10:35 a.m. Wednesday in south suburban Country Club Hills, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy found she died of her injuries, and her death was ruled an accident, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

local

Chicago Jun 8

Man Charged with Stealing Ambulance in Chicago

coronavirus Jun 8

Chicago Park District Announces Modified Day Camps, Summer Programming

Additional details about the attack and the type of dog were not available.

Another suburban Chicago woman who had recently adopted a French bulldog that was bred to fight was fatally mauled by that dog, a coroner said.

A friend found Lisa Urso, 52, unresponsive on the patio behind her Ingleside, Illinois, home on May 9. Investigators determined she had been attacked by the French bulldog. Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said Urso had recently adopted the dog.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

country club hillsdog attackKati Amos
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us