4 in Custody After CPD Sergeant Foils Robbery Attempt Against Him in Lakeview

The sergeant identified himself as an off-duty officer, and the suspects fled the scene

A teenage boy has been charged and three other people were arrested after allegedly trying to rob an off-duty Chicago police sergeant near the Town Hall District police station in Lake View on the North Side.

The sergeant was entering a home at 2:18 a.m. when five people approached and attempted to rob him, according to Chicago police. The police station is less than a block away.

The sergeant identified himself as an off-duty officer and the suspects ran, police said. Four of them were taken into custody about an hour later in the 900 block of West Fletcher Street.

The 16-year-old boy is charged with one count of attempted robbery and charges are pending against the others, police said.

