President Biden Rallies for Democrats in Chicago Suburbs Ahead of Election Day

With Election Day just three days away, candidates from all sides are making their final pushes to attract voters, and in some cases, enlisting help from prominent political allies.

U.S. Reps. Sean Casten and Lauren Underwood, who are both seeking reelection and in hotly-contested races, received support from President Joe Biden, who participated in a political fundraiser Friday, and on Saturday, discussed Social Security and Medicare at a rally in Joliet.

"Folks I’m coming to Illinois to talk about two programs, Lauren understands to her core," Biden said during his speech at Jones Elementary School in Joliet.

Many voters and residents gathered as close as they could to the school, eager to get a glimpse of the president. At the same time, Republicans gathered down the block and staged a protest.

"We just came from the corner and that’s where all the people were at," voter Ada Martino said. "It was a Republican rally, I don’t think we saw any Democrats."

In terms of being swayed one way or another, people who talked to NBC 5 Saturday said their minds were already made up.

"I don’t know if it’s a good thing or bad thing," Martino said. "I mean a lot of people right now already have their minds made up of how they’re going to do it.

"As a millennial, like I said it is very important to get out and vote, it does make a difference in our life," commented another voter, Dayjha Stanciel, added.

The president left the stage in Joliet expressing optimism for Democrats and calling on voters to bring their friends and family members to the polls Tuesday.

"I’ll take my chances, Democrat or Republican if they haven’t voted, have them vote" Biden said. "Because they know what’s going on, they really do."

Republicans also received help from a prominent party member Friday. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy visited Oak Brook where he stumped for Keith Pekau, the Republican mayor of Orland Park who is challenging Casten.