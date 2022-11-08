Illinois Live Election Results: Track Races as Votes Are Counted

Live special coverage of the Illinois election will be streamed in the player above.

After polls close Tuesday in Illinois and as votes are counted across the state, you can track election results as they come in right here on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app.

Election results include the state's biggest races, including Illinois governor, secretary of state and attorney general, as well as the top-of-the-ballot Workers' Rights Amendment.

Head to the link below to go to the NBC Chicago election results page.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

In addition to Illinois election results online, NBC Chicago will host a live election special from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday on the app, website and our streaming channel, NBC Chicago News, which can be found on Peacock, Roku or Samsung TV.

Here's how to see NBC Chicago News on Peacock:

First, go to PeacockTV.com or download the free Peacock app for your streaming device, phone or tablet. It's available for iPhone or Android.

Then, click on the “channels” tab in the app.

Scroll through the channels to NBC Chicago News.

Here's how to watch NBC Chicago News on Roku:

Turn on your Roku device and use one of the following access points:

Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen and then click the left arrow button, OR

Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 129 and select Live TV

Special election coverage continues throughout the night on NBC 5 on television, as well as digital platforms.

To find out who won Illinois' biggest races, open your NBC Chicago app and turn on push notifications.

For a complete list of results, check the NBC Chicago app and website homepages as polls close.