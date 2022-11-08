Here's How the NBC Decision Desk Calls Races

.`

On election night the NBC Decision Desk will make a number of calls on races.

Here's what you can expect to hear: Too early to call, too close to call, a projected winner and an apparent winner. No race is projected until the Decision Desk is at a minimum 99.5% confident of the winner.

NBC is part of the National Election Pool, a consortium of major news network that pools resources to gather vote data and exit poll data.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Read more at NBC News.