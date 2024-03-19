Who and what is on your ballot in Illinois' primary election Tuesday?

While presidential candidates are likely top of mind, there are also a number of other contested races and talked-about referendums, like the Bring Chicago Home measure, that will appear across Illinois.

Democrats will be looking to not only hold the White House, but also to avoid losing further ground in the House of Representatives during this election cycle, and several vulnerable Illinois Democrats are facing tough primary challenges this March.

For those who want an idea of what their ballot will look like before they head to the polls on Election Day, there are tools for that.

Enter your address in the window below and the big races on your ballot will appear.

Balletopedia also offers a "sample ballot lookup tool" in which voters can put in their address and see which races and referendums will appear on their ballot. The tool is available in both English and Spanish.

To find out the closest voting site, the Illinois State Board of Elections operates a "Find Your Polling Place" feature on its website.

You can also visit your county clerk's website for more information. Many of the clerk websites provide your nearest polling place after you've entered your home address:

Chicago

Suburban Cook County

DeKalb County

DuPage County

Grundy County

Kane County

Kankakee County

Kendall County

Lake County

LaSalle County

McHenry County

Will County

Polls open at 6 a.m. statewide, and will stay open through 7 p.m.

But remember - if you are IN LINE when polls close, you can still vote! So if you're rushing to your polling place at the last minute, don't worry if you see a line -- and don't let anyone try to dissuade you from casting your ballot.