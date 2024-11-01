Long lines, hours-long waits reported at early voting sites across Chicago area

Amid high interest in the presidential election, early voting locations in Chicago encountered long lines on Friday, with voters reporting hours-long waits.

Social media users reported long waits at multiple early voting sites on Chicago's North Side, including the Merlo Branch of the Chicago Public Library, 644 W. Belmont Ave., in Lakeview East. Nearby, at the Lincoln Park Library, 1150 W. Fullerton Ave., one voter reported that election officials advised of waits possibly exceeding two hours.

Lines stretching out the door were reported elsewhere in the Chicago area. NBC Chicago's Sky 5 helicopter captured more than a dozen people lined up outside Oak Park Village Hall.

When it comes to the city, Chicago Board of Election spokesperson said, "It’s relatively common to see these kinds of lines for Presidential General Elections in Chicago, as this is where over 70% of registered voters routinely show up."

"Some Early Voting sites see much higher voter traffic than other Early Voting sites located in the city, especially along the Lakefront where public transit is more easily available, and especially at Northside locations like the Merlo Library," spokesman Max Bever said.

As a result, the Chicago Board of Election has implemented a "Vote Anywhere" program, which allows early voters who experience long lines at one location to vote at a less crowded, nearby site.