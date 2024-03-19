Joe McGraw projected to face Rep. Eric Sorensen in competitive 17th Congressional race

In one of Illinois’ most evenly split districts, NBC News projects that Joe McGraw will take on incumbent Democratic Rep. Eric Sorensen in this fall’s general election.

Sorensen, first elected to Congress in 2022, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

READ: Get full election results on the NBC Chicago app

Well-known for his work as a TV meteorologist in Rockford, defeated Esther Joy King in the race to replace former Rep. Cheri Bustos in 2022.

He will be opposed by McGraw, who is projected to defeat Scott Crowl in a competitive Republican primary race.

McGraw, a retired judge, picked up a slew of high-profile endorsements for his campaign, including New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

His campaign platform includes massive reductions in spending, emphasizing ethics reform in Washington and increasing investment in law enforcement both in cities and also along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Crowl has worked as a farmer and formerly served as a president in the AFSCME labor union in northwestern Illinois.

His campaign emphasized energy independence and bringing parents in for more feedback on their children’s education, as well as finishing construction of a border wall along the nation’s border with Mexico. He also has advocated for balancing the U.S. budget by reducing spending and refusing to raise taxes.