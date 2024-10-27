How do I know if I'm registered to vote in Illinois? Here's how to check

With the election just over a week away, Illinois voters may have questions of whether they’re registered to vote, or where they’re supposed to cast ballots.

Fortunately, the Illinois State Board of Elections has a tool that makes finding the information simple. Here’s where you can find it.

How to check your voter registration

Your voter registration status can be checked at this link.

Once on the site, you’ll need to enter your first and last name, your date of birth and ZIP code. After that, the site will ask for your street number and street name.

Once that is put into the site, your registration status will pop up.

What other information will I receive?

If you’re registered to vote in the state of Illinois, the lookup tool will also give you a slew of voter information, including your polling place, your Congressional and General Assembly districts, and many other facts and figures.

What if I’m not registered to vote?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

If you are not registered to vote, it isn’t too late to do so.

The state’s regular voter registration and online registration periods are both closed for this election cycle, but grace-period voter registration can still allow you to cast a ballot in this November’s election.

To do so, you’ll need to visit your local county clerk’s office, or a polling place that offers same-day voter registration services. You can find information on the nearest registration site through the Board of Elections’ website.

Once registered, you’ll be able to cast your ballot immediately, according to state officials.

In order to register, you will need to meet the following criteria:

-Be a U.S. citizen

-Be 18 years old before or on the day of the election on Nov. 5

-Must be a resident of your precinct for at least 30 days prior to Election Day

You will also need at least two forms of identification for grace-period and same-day voter registration, and one of those forms of identification must have your current address.

Acceptable forms of ID include:

-Driver’s license/state ID

-College/School/Work ID

-Vehicle registration

-Lease, mortgage or home deed

-Credit or debit card

-Social Security, Medicare or Medicaid card

-Insurance policy

-Union membership card

-Illinois FOID card

-Bill, transcript, or school report card

-Bank statement, pay stub or pension statement

-Utility, medical or insurance bill

-Official government mail

More information, including instances where a form of ID may be required while voting, can be found on the Chicago Board of Elections’ website.