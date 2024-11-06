Eric Sorensen fends off Joe McGraw challenge in Illinois-17

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Eric Sorensen has turned back a challenge from retired Judge Joe McGraw in Illinois’ 17th district, NBC News projects.

Sorensen, known for his work as a TV meteorologist in Rockford, defeated Esther Joy King in the 2022 election to replace Cheri Bustos in Congress.

In his first term, Sorensen helped secure funding for a new police training facility in Winnebago County, and also made efforts to bolster programs aimed at making drinking water safer and pushed back against ideas to privatize portions of Social Security and Medicare, according to his campaign website.

The race was expected to be the tightest among Illinois’ Congressional battles, with Republicans hoping to peel the seat off the Democratic column. The Cook Political Report classified the race as “likely Democrat” in their final ratings, the only Illinois race to be rated by the website.

McGraw, a retired judge, was endorsed by numerous high-profile Republicans during the election cycle, including Illinois Rep. Darin LaHood and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.

He emphasized reduced spending, ethics reform and increased investment in law enforcement during his campaign.