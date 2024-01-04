TGI Fridays closes 36 ‘underperforming' restaurants. See the full list

For many across the country, they will be able to say "Thank God it's not my Fridays."

The restaurant chain's CEO announced that 36 "underperforming" restaurants will be closed as part of their new long-term business strategy.

"Our top priority has always been delivering a superior experience for each and every TGI Fridays guest, and we've identified opportunities to optimize and streamline our operations to ensure we are best positioned to meet – and exceed – on that brand promise," said Ray Risley, U.S. President and Chief Operating Officer at TGI Fridays, in a press release. "By strengthening our franchise model and closing underperforming stores, we are creating an unprecedented opportunity for Fridays to drive forward its vision for the future."

In addition to the announced closures, Fridays said that 80% of the employees at the closing locations will have an opportunity to transfer.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Which TGI Fridays locations are closing?

TODAY.com was able to get the list of closing locations via a company spokesperson, who also confirmed all 36 restaurants had been closed as of Jan. 3.

Here is the full list of restaurants closed: