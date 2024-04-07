15 National Beer Day deals for sippable savings

Oh, hoppy day! Whether you prefer lager, stout, pilsner or IPAs, brew lovers can all agree that National Beer Day is a cause for celebration.

The drink-devoted holiday falls on Sunday, April 7, and many restaurants and bars are brewing up deals to mark the special occasion. Here are a few that'll leave you saying, "Cheers!"

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

On National Beer Day, Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings is offering dine-in customers a 12-inch cheese pizza and draft beer for just $15. To cash in on the deal, simply mention the offer at the register at participating locations.

Buffalo Wild Wings

What goes better with wings than beer? To celebrate National Beer Day, Buffalo Wild Wings is pouring 22-ounce glasses of Coors Light for $5 all day.

BurgerFi

BurgerFi is offering dine-in customers a cheeseburger and a draft beer for $10 on April 7 at participating locations. Simply mention the offer at the register to score the deal.

City Brew Tours

To celebrate National Beer Day, City Brew Tours is offering customers 10% off its in-person City Brew Tours (they operate in 20+ cities in the U.S.), the Beer of the Month Club (it features a new craft beer city every month delivered to your home) and Holiday Advent Beer Boxes. Simply use the code BEERDAY to cash in on the deal.

Dave & Buster’s

Feel like playing some games while you're enjoying your beer? Dave & Buster’s will have $2 beer all day on April 7.

Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head has brewed up an offer just for TODAY.com readers! If you're one of the first 50 people to visit Dogfish Head’s e-store and add this merchandise bundle to your cart, you'll get a free shower beer holder and a bar of Dogfish Head beer soap (customers will need to pay the cost of shipping). Simply use the code DFHBEERDAY at checkout through April 12.

Dog Haus

When you buy a pint at Dog Haus Biergartens on April 7, you'll get upgraded to a liter at the following participating locations.

Arizona: Tempe

California: Alhambra, Long Beach, North Burbank, Old Pasadena

Colorado: Colorado Springs

Maryland: Bethesda, Dupont, Kentlands, Silver Spring

New York: Clifton Park

Texas: Arlington Highlands, Frisco, Richardson

Wisconsin: Ballpark Commons

GourmetGiftBaskets

When it comes to beer, variety is always best and GourmetGiftBaskets.com has plenty of gift baskets with several types of beer. The site is offering TODAY.com readers 30% off beer gifts through April 30 with the code BEERTODAY.

MonthlyClubs.com

MonthlyClubs.com offers a variety of food and beverage clubs, including a beer club. The site is currently running the following sale, just in time for National Beer Day:

$10 off any 4-shipment order with the code SAVE10

$15 off any prepaid 6-shipment order with the code SAVE15

$30 off any prepaid 12-shipment order with the code SAVE30

Mr Brews

Between April 7 — 13, Mr Brews is serving up $8 beer flights and other daily promotions to help brew lovers celebrate National Beer Day.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

On April 7, Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe is serving draft beer for $4 a pint and $6 a mug.

Samuel Adams

Samuel Adams has a special offer for TODAY.com readers! The first 50 people to visit the Sam Adams e-store and add this merchandise bundle to their cart will score a free 16-ounce Perfect Pint glass and a branded bottle opener (customers are responsible for the cost of shipping). Simply use the code SAMBEERDAY at checkout through April 12 to take advantage of the offer.

Taco Bell Cantina

Participating Taco Bell Cantina locations will have the following offer on April 7: Buy two beers and get two free tacos.

Tombstone and Voodoo Ranger

Have you ever wished that a pizza-flavored beer existed? No? Well, it does now. Tombstone and Voodoo Ranger have teamed up to create I(Pizza)A, a limited-edition pizza-flavored beer that goes on sale online on April 7.

Through National Beer Day, you can enter for the chance to win a four-pack of the new flavor and one of Tombstone's new pizzas.

Yard House

If you've ever seen Yard House's Half Yards (aka 32 ounces of beer), you know they're pretty epic. The restaurant is selling them for $10 all day long on April 7.

In addition, the restaurant has a fun offer for anyone who's turning 21 on National Beer Day: The first 50 people to DM Yard House proof of their date of birth will get a fun surprise.

