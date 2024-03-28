Easter is March 31, 2024, and if you wait too long to fill your Easter basket or you find you need allergy medicine because you stayed outside too long (the weather is going to be beautiful), you need to know which stores are open for shopping on Sunday.

Many stores have closed their doors to let their employees enjoy the holiday, while others want to be your go-to place for last-minute items for your Easter basket or Easter brunch.

Here's a list of all the stores that listed stores opened, or closed in posts or on their website for Easter 2024. For the stores that are listed as open on Easter Sunday please call your store to find out their hours, which may vary by location especially if they are a franchise location.

STORES OPEN ON EASTER SUNDAY

7-Eleven

Ace Hardware (franchise-by-franchise case)

Albertson

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shops

Bath & Body Works

Big Lots

Cabela's

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

DSW

Family Dollar

Half Price Books

IKEA

Kirkland's Home

Kroger

Marshall Grain

Old Navy

Petco

PetSmart

pOpshelf

Rally House

Ross

Sephora

Sprouts

Staples

Starbucks

The Home Depot

Tom Thumb

Trader Joe's

Ulta

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods

Dunkin'

Tractor Supply Company

H&M

Duane Reade

Harris Teeter

Rite Aid

Safeway

Wegmans

STORES CLOSED ON EASTER SUNDAY

Aldi

Apple

Belk

Best Buy

Brookshires

Burlington

Calloway's Nursery

The Container Store

Costco

Dick's Sporting Goods

Five Below

Goodwill

H-E-B Grocery

Hobby Lobby

Hollywood Feed

HomeGoods

The Honey Baked Ham Company

JCPenney

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshalls

Michaels

Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot

Sam's Club

Target

TJ Maxx

Bloomingdale's