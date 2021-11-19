Chicago's Christkindlmarket Opens Today in Downtown Chicago and Wrigleyville

It's opening day for Chicago's annual Christkindlmarket, and this year, there's two locations to visit.

Christkindlmarket's downtown Chicago location at the Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington Street opens today at 11 a.m., and will remain open through Dec. 24.

The market's second location, at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville, at 3635 N. Clark Street, opens today at 3 p.m. and runs through Dec. 31.

Tomorrow, the Wrigleyville location will have special afternoon hours of 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

In 2020, the popular holiday market went online only due to the COVID pandemic.

The holiday markets feature traditional German and European live music, shopping, and food and drinks, including stuffed gourmet pretzels, spiced wine, schnitzel, Belgian hot chocolate and more. For a sit-down meal, you can reserve an alpine-themed Stammtisch table in the heated Timber Haus at the downtown Chicago location for up to 8 people for 90 minutes.

You can find a list of food and shopping vendors, and a map of each location here.

The Christkindlmarket will also offer a virtual marketplace for shoppers to find their iconic goods, including the popular souvenir mugs, online. This year, the souvenir mug design is a boot shape. It's accompanied by a dark emerald green color to match the logo and a Chicago skyline. The Peppermint the Penguin mug is also back for the market's 25th anniversary this winter,

Admission to both markets are free. Visitors are encouraged to wear face masks while not eating or drinking.

Downtown Chicago Christkindlmarket hours:

Nov. 19 - Dec. 24

Sundays – Thursdays: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve holiday hours: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Closed on Christmas Day

Wrigleyville Christkindlmarket hours: