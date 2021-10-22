Christkindlmarket Reveals Iconic Boot Mug Design Ahead of Holiday Season

Chicago's Christkindlmarket has officially revealed its iconic souvenir mug design, as well as the first annual ornament, ahead of the 2021 holiday season.

Market organizers said the mug's flute shape, last seen in 2013, is accompanied by a dark emerald green color to match the logo and a Chicago skyline.

The new Christkindlmarket ornament is a hand-painted glass ball with the scene of a red and white striped booth, fireworks and a Christmas tree, according to organizers.

The Peppermint the Penguin mug is also back for the market's 25th anniversary this winter, showcasing the arctic animal dressed in a tuxedo with an emerald green bow tie and collar, along with a Chicago flag.

Christkindlmarket gift boxes, which debuted during the Virtual Holiday Market last year, are coming back to include vendor products, an ornament and mugs. Prices range from $49.99 to $99.99.

With the holiday season not far away, the city's annual Christkinlmarket is set to open both downtown and in the Wrigleyville neighborhood next month.

The popular winter festival will kick off at Daley Plaza, located at 50 W. Washington St., and at Gallagher Way, at 3635 N. Clark St., on Nov. 19.

At Daley Plaza, Christkindlmarket will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., as well as Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The market will run through Dec. 24.

In Wrigleyville, the festival will welcome visitors through Dec. 31 from Monday through Thursday from 3 to 9 p.m., then again on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. This location is also open Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Christkindlmarket will be open for holiday hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Christmas, both spots will be closed.

The festival, now in its 25th year in Chicago, is inspired by the Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany, organizers said. It "brings a cherished German and European tradition with international flair and local charm to Chicago."

The major city festival was canceled last year in 2020 and reimagined into a virtual event in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Similar to last holiday season, shopping from vendors will still be available online closer to the opening.