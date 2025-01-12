Who's performing at the Super Bowl 2025? Here's the star-studded lineup

The Super Bowl attracts a whole lot of attention year after year for the football game itself but also the commercials.

And don't forget about the musical performances.

While it's too soon to know which two teams will face off in the biggest football game of the year come Feb. 9, some details are known, including which artists will take the stage.

Rap megastar Kendrick Lamar will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Lamar, who has won 17 Grammys, said he’s looking forward to bringing hip-hop to the NFL's championship game, where he performed as a guest artist with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg in 2022.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date," he said in a statement announcing the news in September. "And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

Roc Nation and Emmy-winning producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-executive producers of the halftime show. The creative direction of Lamar's performance will be provided by pgLang.

While who will join Lamar hasn't been revealed, it's clear he won't be the only big name to take the stages. Jon Baptiste, a New Orleans native, Grammy-winning musician and television personality, will usher in festivities with The National Anthem.

Pregame festivities will also include an appearance from Lauren Daigle and Trombone Shorty, who will perform "America the Beautiful."

And that's not all.

Grammy-winner Ledisi, who is also a New Orleans native, will sing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."