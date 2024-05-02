Tiffany Haddish wanted to sleep with Henry Cavill until she met him

Originally appeared on E! Online

Tiffany Haddish found Henry Cavill a little less than super.

The "Girls Trip" star shared that she once lusted after the "Superman" actor, but her feelings quickly took a turn after she met the 40-year-old—which is something she's found with other celebrities.

"All the famous guys I used to think, 'Oh, I would love to do it to him,' I know them now and I'm like, 'No,'" she told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published May 2. "I used to really want Henry Cavill. I think he's so hot. But I met him and he was so awkward."

It was then that the comedian realized she wouldn't want to date him after all, adding, "It was like, 'This would be weird. I should be talking to him about Dungeons & Dragons. Maybe he'd be more comfortable.'"

Haddish, 44, also joked "maybe he's just never had a Black woman be like, 'What's up? What's your credit score? Do you like spaghetti? I'll cook for you. Are you afraid of South Central or not?'"

But despite the awkwardness, she acknowledges that he's "still beautiful."

And while Cavill found love and is expecting a baby with Hollywood executive Natalie Viscuso, Haddish is looking to break away from dating celebrities following her split from Common in 2021, telling the LA Times that she's using Bumble, but not the celebrity dating app Raya, to meet her match.

While chatting with Access Hollywood at the New York City premiere of "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," the actor confirmed that he is expecting a child with girlfriend Natalie Viscuso.

Plus, Haddish has a new dating policy: She'll only see the guy for nine months before she's out of there.

And what is Haddish looking for in her next partner? As she's said in the past, she needs someone reliable and, preferably, clean.

"Good credit score because I need to know you're responsible," she explained on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" in 2022. "You need to have good hygiene. That's really important to me. I can't stand bad breath or funky armpits."