Sean ‘Diddy' Combs accused of drugging, sexually assaulting woman when she was in college

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been hit with a new lawsuit by a woman who alleges the music mogul drugged her, sexually assaulted her and recorded the assault without her knowledge when she was a college student in 1991.

The suit was filed in the New York Supreme Court on Thursday, one day before the expiration of the New York Adult Survivors Act, which allows adult sexual assault survivors one year to sue regardless of when the original statute of limitations expired.

It's also the third suit in the past week filed against Combs or one of his companies that alleges sexual abuse by him or someone associated with him.

The suit centers on an alleged interaction between Joie Dickerson-Neal and Combs on Jan. 3, 1991, when she was a student at Syracuse University studying psychology. Dickerson-Neal said in the filing that she went to dinner “reluctantly” with Combs at a restaurant in Harlem in New York City and accompanied him to attend to errands. At the time, she was on winter break from school, according to the suit.

A spokesperson for Combs said "Ms. Dickerson's 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her, and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more."

