Tom Brady and Sally Field could be the greatest pairing since Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

The Oscar-winning star said she could not wrap her head around the idea that she and Brady, 45, with whom she stars in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady,” would become an item.

The notion came up earlier this week when Gronkowski joked on Brady's podcast that the newly single quarterback should date the 76-year-old "Forrest Gump" star.

“Apparently, Tom Brady has a crush on you,” TODAY’s Harry Smith told Field in a segment that aired Jan. 20. Field appeared with her "Brady" co-stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno.

“Me?” Field, who has been married twice before, asked incredulously.

“I read Gronkowski was encouraging him to date you,” Tomlin chimed in.

“Me? Wait a minute. He never told me that. What?” a stunned Field shot back.

“You didn’t feel that vibe?” Smith asked.

“No,” Field said.

In “80 for Brady,” Field and company play women determined to see Brady play at Super Bowl 51, when the New England Patriots took on the Atlanta Falcons.

On the podcast, Brady humorously addressed the matter after Gronkowski asked if he would date Field.

“We did have kind of an on-camera little thing going, so it was actually nice. We really enjoyed our time together, so we’ll see where it goes from here,” said Brady.

If Field isn’t interested, Fonda may want to explore a relationship with Brady.

“He walked into my trailer with his jersey that he was going to sign to me, and my knees gave out," Fonda said on TODAY. "But I was standing next to the sinks."

That echoes previous comments Fonda has made about the future Hall of Famer.

“Tom Brady, I think he went into all of our trailers individually,” she said earlier this month at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. “And when he walked into my trailer at the end, my knees gave way. I had to hold onto something. I mean, he is gorgeous. He is so gorgeous.”

Moreno — or at least her character in the movie — had a more amusing take on Brady, who finalized his divorce from Gisele Bundchen last year.

“My character, the first time she sees Brady, she says, ‘Che brutto.’ I thought, ‘Perfect. That’s perfect,” she said.

That translates to “how ugly,” which appears to go against everything these women think about Brady.

You can see if Field and Brady — or any of her co-stars — have any chemistry with Brady when “80 for Brady” opens Feb. 3.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: