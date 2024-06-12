Movies and Entertainment

$1 movies? Regal Cinemas announces special family ticket deals for the summer

Summer Movie Express guests can also buy $5 snack packs.

By Staff Reports

NBC Los Angeles

Regal Cinemas is offering a summer deal for you and the family, movies for just $1.

The Summer Movie Express deal will take place each week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. from June 11 til August 7 at all participating theaters.

Watch NBC Chicago local news and weather without login

Some of the movies include Peter Rabbit 2, Puss in Boots, The Angry 2 Birds, and Despicable ME3 among many others. Click here to check out the full list.

Along with the movie, Summer Movie Express guests can also buy a $5 snack pack that includes a junior-sized drink, snack-sized popcorn, and fruit snacks. 

For more information on the Summer Movie Express, click here

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Movies and Entertainment
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us