$1 movies? Regal Cinemas announces special family ticket deals for the summer

Regal Cinemas is offering a summer deal for you and the family, movies for just $1.

The Summer Movie Express deal will take place each week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 11 a.m. from June 11 til August 7 at all participating theaters.

Some of the movies include Peter Rabbit 2, Puss in Boots, The Angry 2 Birds, and Despicable ME3 among many others. Click here to check out the full list.

Along with the movie, Summer Movie Express guests can also buy a $5 snack pack that includes a junior-sized drink, snack-sized popcorn, and fruit snacks.

For more information on the Summer Movie Express, click here.

Our Summer Movie Express is just $1, so the kids can bring a friend 🙂 #RegalMovies pic.twitter.com/Frq958ZWPI — Regal (@RegalMovies) June 2, 2024