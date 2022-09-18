Post Malone Speaks Out After Falling and Injuring Ribs in Onstage Accident

Post Malone is on the mend after bruising his ribs in a nasty fall during a concert.

On Sept. 17, the 27-year-old was performing at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis when he fell against a hole on stage, hitting his chest. Following the accident, the show was paused for several minutes while he was examined by medics. He then returned, grimacing and holding his side, and apologized to the audience, an eyewitness told E! News. The rapper then performed five more songs.

On Sept. 18, Post spoke about the incident in a selfie video on Twitter. "Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars on the guitar stand...it goes down, and there's this big-a-- hole, so I go around there and I turn the corner and bust my a--," the hip-hop star said. "Winded me pretty good. Got me pretty good. We just got back from the hospital and everything's good. Everything's good. They gave me some pain meds and everything and we can keep kicking a-- on the tour."

His manager, Dre London, wrote on Instagram that despite rumors, Post "didn't break 3 ribs lastnite thank god," adding, "We did X-rays @ hospital after the show &they declared he had bruised his ribs! In true Posty fashion loving his fans he finished the show!"

Another eyewitness told E! News that Post "kept apologizing for 'ruining' the show, but people were so relieved he was okay."

love you guys so much 💕 pic.twitter.com/eneJWf30fM — Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 18, 2022

Post also apologized to his fans in St. Louis in his Twitter video. "Next time I'm around this way, we're going to do a two-hour show for you, so we can make up for the couple missed songs that we missed," he said. "Thank you guys for your support and thank you for your love and thanks for hanging around even though I got my ass kicked by myself. I love you guys. Thank you and have a great night. Thank you, St. Louis."