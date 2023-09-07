Marc Anthony unwrapped an early birthday present Thursday in the heart of Hollywood.

A Hollywood Walk of Fame star honoring his illustrious recording career, which includes more than 50 Billboard No. 1 hits, four Grammys and nine Latin Grammys, was unveiled Thursday. The ceremony at 6284 Hollywood Blvd., near the W Hollywood Hotel, came nine days before Anthony's 55th birthday and included a surprise visit from friend David Beckham.

"I look at my family, I look at my friends, my loved ones... These are the people that shaped me. These are the people that made me,'' Anthony said. "I've heard over and over again what it is to be humbled. This is absolutely humbling.''

The star is the 2,762nd since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

Born Sept. 16, 1968, in New York City, Anthony began his career as a session vocalist for freestyle music and underground New York house music acts. Anthony released his first studio album in 1991, "When the Night is Over," a collaboration album with Little Louie Vega, the DJ, record producer and remixer.

Anthony's third studio album, "Todo a Su Tiempo," released in 1993, was certified as gold by the recording industry trade group the Recording Industry Association of America, for selling at least 500,000 copies. All but one of Anthony's 11 studio albums since then were at least certified as gold, including six that met the standards for Latin albums.

Anthony received his first of 10 Grammy nominations in 1996 for best tropical Latin performance for "Todo A Su Tiempo," losing to Gloria Estefan, who won for "Abriendo Puertas." He won in the category when he was next nominated in 1999 for "Contra La Corriente."

Hollywood Boulevard will be closed between Argyle Avenue to Vine Street beginning at 10 a.m.. One westbound lane will reopen at 1 p.m. The eastbound side will be closed until 2:30 p.m.