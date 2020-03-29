All My Children

Longtime Soap Opera Actor John Callahan Dies at 66

Callahan starred on “All My Children” from 1992 to 2005

By Associated Press

John Callahan poses for a picture at the "Days of Our Lives" 45th Anniversary party
Toby Canham/Getty Images

Actor John Callahan, known for playing Edmund Grey on “All My Children” and also starring on other soaps including “Days of Our Lives,” “Santa Barbara” and “Falcon Crest,” has died. He was 66.

His ex-wife and former “All My Children” co-star Eva LaRue announced his death on her social media account on Saturday. The two, who played a married couple on the show, shared a daughter, Kaya,

“May Flights of Angels Wing You to Your Rest my Dear Friend. Your bigger than life, gregarious personality will leave a hole in our hearts forever. We are devastated-My great friend, co parent partner, and loving father to Kaya,” she wrote on Instagram. “Kaya and I are beyond broken hearted, so stunned, sorry that my thoughts are a mess. You gave the best most beautifully written tributes, and I am at a complete loss for words right now for you.”

Callahan starred on “All My Children” from 1992 to 2005.

In Memoriam: People Weu0026#8217;ve Lost in 2020

