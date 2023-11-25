John Travolta shares sweet tribute to son Benjamin for 13th birthday

Originally appeared on E! Online

You may get chills seeing John Travolta's heartwarming birthday tribute to his and late wife Kelly Preston's youngest child, who just became a teenager.

On Nov. 23, Thanksgiving Day, Benjamin Travolta turned 13 and received sweet messages from his family on Instagram.

"I can't believe my baby boy is now a teenager," John Travolta wrote, alongside a montage of photos and videos of the boy, set to Stevie Wonder's "You Are the Sunshine of My Life. "Ben turns 13 today. I love you my son!"

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

John Travolta and Preston's daughter Ella Bleu Travolta, 23, also posted a tribute to her little brother on her own Instagram page. "Happy Birthday my sweetest Benjamin," she wrote alongside a childhood pic of the now-teen, "it feels like yesterday you were this young and now you're 13!! I love you!"

In addition to Benjamin Travolta, John Travolta and Preston also raised son Jett Travolta, who died in 2009 at age 16 after suffering a seizure during a family vacation. His mom passed away in 2020 at age 57 following a two-year breast cancer battle.

Stars Celebrate Thanksgiving 2023

John and Ella Travolta have occasionally paid tribute to their late loved ones on social media.

In October, the actors' daughter shared a childhood pic of herself with her mom on Preston's birthday. "Happy Birthday mama, I love you so much!" Ella Bleu Travolta wrote on her Instagram page. "Thank you for inspiring me every day."

John Travolta is remembering his late wife Kelly Preston on the first Mother’s Day since she passed away in July 2020. He paid tribute to his longtime love with two throwback family photos featuring Kelly with their children, writing, “Dearest Kelly, you brought into my life three of the most wonderful children I have ever known. We love you and miss you. Happy Mother’s Day.” John and Kelly’s daughter Ella Kelly died after a private two-year battle with breast cancer at 57 years old.