John Travolta and More Stars Pay Tribute to Kirstie Alley

Hollywood's familiar faces are remembering Kirstie Alley.

The "Veronica's Closet" actress, who won numerous accolades during her career, died at age 71 after enduring a brief battle with cancer.

The news of her passing was announced Dec. 5 by her children True and Lillie Parker, who wrote in a statement, "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."

True and Lillie noted that their mom was "surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Looking back on the woman she was, the message continued by painting a picture of the legacy Alley has left her loved ones. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," the message noted, praising her "zest and passion for life."

PHOTOS: Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

Alley's mark was also felt by her former co-stars, including "Look Who's Talking" actor John Travolta, who took to Instagram to share a tribute in the wake of her passing.

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," Travolta wrote Dec. 5, alongside throwback photos of Alley. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

Scroll on to read more tributes for the late actress.

Kelsey Grammer: "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."

Kristin Chenoweth: "RIP Kirstie. I loved you so. We will meet again."

Michelle Collins: "Wowwww I gasped. Fat Actress was a beyond underrated show. She battled demons.. constantly.. and sometimes defended them, but she was a huge part of my childhood."

Adam Carolla: "I felt lucky to know you @kirstiealley. Rest in peace, my friend."

Jamie Lee Curtis: "I've just heard the sad news that Kirstie Alley has died. She was a great comic foil in @tvscreamqueens and a beautiful mama bear in her very real life. She helped me buy onesies for my family that year for Christmas. We agreed to disagree about some things but had a mutual respect and connection. Sad news."

Taylor Lautner: "an honor working with and getting to know you Kirstie. RIP"

The actor, known for “Cheers” and “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” died following a battle with cancer, her manager confirmed Monday.

Abigail Breslin: "RIP @kirstiealley �� you were a great lady. I'm so happy I got to work with you on Scream Queens season 2 and always chuckled at the way you put your name in my phone. I hope you're resting peacefully now. Love to Kirsties family and friends. Xx"

Jackée Harry: "Whether you agreed with her or not, Kirstie Alley was an undeniable talent who brought joy to many – through the screen and with her warm, hilarious spirit. RIP, luv. You were one of a kind."

Mario Lopez: "I'll always remember our dances & your lemurs… #GodBless #RIP"

Michael McKean: "We're very sorry to hear about Kirstie Alley."

Maria Shriver: "I knew Kirstie for several decades and interviewed her many times. This is such heartbreaking news as she had so much more life to live. She had a kind heart and a great spirit, she loved her family, and she loved life. May she rest in peace."

Adam Sandler: "Gonna miss this lady. Absolutely fearless funny sweet human being. Love to her whole family. Thinking of them all."

Kirstie Alley has passed away at the age of 71. In a throwback interview from 2019, Access Hollywood spoke with the star about her friendship with John Travolta. She shared about her “favorite” memory with the actor on set of “Look Who’s Talking.”