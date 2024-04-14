Jill Duggar Dillard and husband Derick Dillard announce stillbirth of daughter at 4 months

Jill Duggar Dillard, along with husband Derrick Dillard, announced on social media a heartbreaking pregnancy loss.

In a joint post on Instagram on April 13, the couple revealed the stillbirth of their daughter, Isla Marie Dillard, after the fourth month of pregnancy.

“Jill was 4 months pregnant (due in August) when we found out that our baby died in utero. From the moment we found out we were pregnant, we couldn’t wait to meet our baby. Isla was much loved from the start, and her 3 big brothers were so excited to introduce her to their world,” they wrote.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

In the photo shared by the couple, the two are seen looking down at a pink crocheted blanket. In their message, they thanked their followers for their prayers, noting that they were still grieving and healing “from the loss of our little Isla Marie.”

The Dillards are parents to three boys: Israel, 9, Samuel, 6, and Fredrick, 1.

Before their youngest, Fredrick, was born in July 2022, Duggar Dillard and Dillard opened up about their experience with pregnancy loss in a family blog post shared October 2021.

After Duggar Dillard discovered she was pregnant and announced the news to her family, she started to miscarry "a few days later," they wrote on the blog.

“Even though it was too early to tell the baby’s gender, we picked a name that we feel encompasses our baby’s significance and the life we will always remember: River Bliss Dillard,” they added.

In February 2022, the couple announced that they were pregnant again on their blog and on Instagram.

“We were devastated last fall by the miscarriage of our sweet baby, River Bliss,” the blog read, before explaining that they had been keeping a secret about their progress for months. “We are expecting our rainbow baby due July 2022!”

Related: What is a rainbow baby?

Speaking to TODAY.com after the release of her memoir, “Counting the Days,” in September 2023, the couple credited each other for being a source of support during challenging times.

“I couldn’t do much of what we’ve done the last five-plus years without her. Being a full-time mom with three little ones 8 and under is difficult. She does that and still makes time for our dates. She basically is a lawyer as well (because) she supported me through law school,” Dillard, a practicing lawyer, said.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: