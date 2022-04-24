Jensen Ackles Says ‘Supernatural' Co-Star Jared Padalecki Is ‘Recovering' From a Car Accident

Jensen Ackles announced that his Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki is recovering after a recent car accident.

In footage taken from a panel on April 24, The Boys star, 41, told fans that the Walker actor, 39, would be unable to join him onstage at their hit CW show's weekend-long convention in East Brunswick, N.J., because he was "in a very bad car accident."

E! News can confirm that Padalecki is recuperating at home and doing well.

While Ackles did not confirm the date that the car crash took place, the actor shared that Padalecki "wasn't driving, he was in the passenger seat" at the time that it occurred and that there were thankfully "no fatalities" as a result.

"He's lucky to be alive," Ackles said. "And not only that, but he's a home recovering which--the fact that he's not in a hospital right now is blowing my mind because I saw the car."

Ackles shared that his close friend--who he starred alongside for 15 seasons on the CW show--was "recovering" and "sends his love" amidst his journey to return to full health.

Although, Ackles noted, Padalecki is certainly feeling a little sore in the aftermath.

"That airbag packs a punch," Ackles explained, before adding that Padalecki told him it felt like he "went 12 rounds with [Mike] Tyson" following the incident.

"But he's doing OK. He's moving around," Ackles told the audience. "Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he'll be back with us soon."

The actor then jokingly added, "He'll be back messing up mic stands before we know it. It'll be great."

Following Ackles's comments, fans of the series quickly took to social media to share their support for their Sam Winchester by trending #WeLoveYouJaredPadalecki and #GetWellSoonJared on Twitter.