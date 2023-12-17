Celebrity News

Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne Foxx is engaged to Joe Hooten

Corinne Foxx, daughter of actor Jamie Foxx, announced that she is set to marry longtime partner Joe Hooten.

By Corinne Heller | E! News

FILE - Corinne Foxx and Joe Hooten
Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Jamie Foxx has a new role to play: Father of the bride.

The Oscar winner's daughter Corinne Foxx announced Dec. 17 that she is engaged to partner Joe Hooten. The 29-year-old shared photos of the two, including one that shows her wearing what appears to be a large, emerald-cut diamond engagement ring.

"From the first time I saw you," the actress wrote on Instagram, "I knew you were my forever."

The bride-to-be received a slew of congratulatory messages from fans and celebs, including Kerry Washington, Ashley Graham, Brenda Song, Monique Coleman and Garcelle Beauvais.

Hooten, 30, is a director and producer and originally from Tennessee. He and Corinne, who both attended the University of Southern California, met several years ago. She shared her first Instagram post with him in 2019, sharing a photo of the two with a horse at a stable and writing, "Spent the weekend with a couple of studs."

Corinne Foxx, who has also worked as a model, has shared glimpses into her relationship with Hooten on social media. In October, she posted a photo of the two looking into each other's eyes at a formal event. Her dad commented on the post with six fire emojis.

Corinne Foxx and Hooten have also occasionally stepped out together at red carpet events, most recently in March, when they attended the Endometriosis Foundation Of America's 2023 Blossom Ball in New York City.

Corinne Foxx is the daughter of Jamie Foxx and his ex-girlfriend Connie Kline. Corinne and her dad also work together—she is a DJ on the "Ray" actor's Fox network game show "Beat Shazam," in which he serves as host.

