Jamie Foxx shares health update in 1st public appearance since mystery illness

Jamie Foxx gave an update on his health after he suffered an undisclosed medical emergency earlier this year, revealing that he has a "new respect for life."

The Oscar winner, 55, opened up about the serious health ordeal he experienced in April as he accepted the Critics Choice Associations Vanguard Award in Los Angeles on Dec. 4. The event marked his first public appearance since his hospitalization.

“I want to thank everybody. I’ve been through something, I’ve been through some things," Foxx said. “It’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk."

He paused then, appearing to tear up, and crowd encouraged him with cheers.

“It feels good to be here,” he continued. “I cherish every single minute now. It’s different, you know? It’s different. It’s beyond — I wouldn’t wish what went through on my worst enemy because it’s tough when you almost … when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel.”

“I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light!” he joked. “It was hot in that tunnel! I didn’t know what I was doing. S---, am I going to the right place? I see the devil going, ‘C’mon.’”

How is Jamie Foxx doing?

Foxx appeared to be doing well when he made his first public appearance since being hospitalized in April 2023. He surprised the audience when she showed up at the Dec. 4, 2023 Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievement.

“I want to say thank you so much. I want to say, six months ago I couldn’t fathom that this could happen or that I would be here, but as I walk up here to this microphone and get this Vanguard Award, all I can say is Lord, have mercy, Jesus,” Foxx said.

Foxx thanked people who had supported him throughout his ordeal, and admitted he was “trying not to make eye contact with people because I’m just going to explode up here.”

He also said that his health scare had given him a new outlook on life and his work.

“I have a new respect for life, I have a new respect for my art,” he said. “I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs, trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man. Don’t give up on your art.”

Foxx is working on new projects since the medical complication he suffered. Shortly after he entered the hospital, it was announced that he would be co-hosting a new music game show called "We Are Family." In July, after he'd left the hospital, he shared on Instagram that "BIG things (were) coming soon."

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

In April, Foxx was hospitalized in Atlanta after experiencing a “medical complication,” his daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared in a statement at the time. He was then working on the film "Back in Action" alongside Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz.

The actor’s representative confirmed to NBC News via email at the time that Foxx’s “condition was serious enough that Jamie’s family, some of whom were not in town, came to the hospital.”

Foxx has not disclosed the details of his illness.

In May, Corinne Foxx shared that her father had been out of the hospital "for weeks" and was at home recuperating. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!” she said at the time.

In July, Foxx updated his followers about his hospitalization in an emotional Instagram video.

“I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back,” he said. “I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like that.

“I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie (or) television show. I didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through,” he continued.

He also opened up about feeling emotional following his health ordeal.

“If you see me out from now on and every once in a while, I just burst into tears, it’s because it’s been tough, man,” he said. “I’ve been sick, man. But now, I’ve got my legs under me, so you’re going to see me out.”

