Music Festivals

Infamous fiasco Fyre Festival relaunches — and is already sold out

Here's what we know about Fyre Festival II so far: Line-up? Unknown. Date? Unclear. Location? Somewhere in the Caribbean. Price? $500 to $8,000

By Marlene Lenthang | NBC News

Fyre Festival Promoter Arrested
AP, File

Six years after Fyre Festival became synonymous with epic disaster, its founder announced he's relaunching the failed music and camping retreat — and its first drop of tickets have already sold out.

After a stint in jail for fraud, Billy McFarland — the founder and organizer of the infamous Fyre Festival in 2017 — is back with his latest venture: the same botched fest.

The first drop of 100 pre-sale tickets for Fyre Festival II went on sale Monday for $499 a pop and sold out within a day, according to the festival's website.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Music Festivals
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us