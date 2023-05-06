British Royal Family

How Kate Middleton Honored Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana at Coronation

Kate Middleton honored the late Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana at King Charles III's coronation on May 6, wearing stunning accessories that paid tribute to the royals.

By Kisha Forde | E! News

BRITAIN-ROYALS-CORONATION
KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton's stunning look consisted of a few crown jewels.

For King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey on May 6, the Princess of Wales attended the ceremony wearing a layered diamond necklace belonging to the late Queen Elizabeth II, as well as pearl drop earrings that belonged to the late Princess Diana. Her head-turning look was made complete with a royal blue cape and dazzling silver headpiece.

But Kate wasn't the only one from her immediate family that had a regal moment, considering her 8-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte proved she was her mini-me with her royally adorable look. The stylish mother-daughter duo were, of course, joined by dad Prince William and Charlotte's siblings Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 5.

And though the day is quite a special one for Charles, it's worth noting that Prince George also had a very important role for the occasion, serving as one of four Pages of Honour. This officially made him the youngest royal to have a formal role—which included walking in the procession and carrying his grandfather's robes inside Westminster Abbey—for the coronation.

Ahead of the ceremony, William and Kate expressed their joy at having their eldest child having such a big role during the occasion.

"His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the Prince and Princess of Wales previously told People. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."

Jay Gray looks ahead to the coronation of King Charles this weekend in England.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

British Royal FamilyCoronation
