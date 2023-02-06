Beyoncé made history at the Grammys Sunday when she became the most decorated artist in the award show's history, but the person whose record she topped may be familiar to Chicagoans, though he has a slightly different musical vibe.

Beyoncé climbed to the top with her 32nd career win for best dance/electronic music album for “Renaissance," breaking a record set in 1997 set by classical conductor Georg Solti ("Break My Solti," anyone?).

The Hungarian-born Solti led operatic ensembles and symphony orchestras around Europe and later the U.S. starting in the 1930s.

Solti, who passed away in September 1997, made his debut with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at the Ravinia Festival in August 1954. He then appeared in Orchestra Hall in December 1965, the orchestra reported.

He went on to become the orchestra's eighth musical director in September 1969, succeeding Jean Martino.

"Serving as music director for 22 years, Solti greatly enhanced the Orchestra’s worldwide reputation," the orchestra's website states. "He led the first overseas tour to Europe in 1971, along with trips to Australia, Canada, Japan, Russia and numerous visits to Carnegie Hall."

He was awarded Chicago’s Medal of Merit in 1987 and a bronze bust in Lincoln Park was ultimately dedicated to him. That bust was later relocated to the Solti Garden in Grant Park in 2006, where it now sits at 337 E. Randolph St.

Solti won his first Grammy in 1963 and his last in 1998, five months after his death at age 84. His last nomination would come in 1999.

Solti held that Grammys record for more than two decades -- until Sunday.

“I’m trying not to be too emotional, I’m trying to just receive this night,” Beyoncé said, holding her 32nd Grammy.

After thanking her family, she expressed thanks to "the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre.”

Beyoncé's first win came in 2001, when Destiny's Child won two Grammys.

Eighty-eight career nominations have led to 32 Grammys so far. Her first nomination was in 2000, her first two wins a year later.

Three wins — the first three — were as a member of Destiny’s Child.

Twenty-nine were as a solo artist or collaborator with other artists, including Stevie Wonder, Luther Vandross, Megan Thee Stallion and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Four wins were for best R&B song. Four more were for best R&B performance by a duo or group.

Three wins were for best contemporary R&B album. Three more were for best traditional R&B performance.

One win was for song of the year, her only Grammy in any of the so-called big four categories, where she hasn’t fared especially well. That could change later tonight, when she’s up for album, record and song of the year.