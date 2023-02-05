Grammys Red Carpet 2023: See What Celebs Wore Published 1 hour ago • Updated 2 mins ago It's music's biggest night of the year, and the stars are out on the red carpet in Los Angeles. See some of the stunning looks below: 12 photos 1/12 Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images Cardi B attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. 2/12 Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. 3/12 Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Heidi Klum attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles. 4/12 Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. 5/12 Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Harry Styles attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. 6/12 Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Anitta attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. 7/12 Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Miguel attends the 65th Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. 8/12 Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/ Getty images Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. 9/12 10/12 11/12 Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/ Getty images Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. 12/12 Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/ Getty images Yola attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. This article tagged under: Grammy AwardsMusic & Musicians More Photo Galleries See Photos of Stunning Sea Smoke Caused By Extreme Cold in New England Every Super Bowl Ring Ever Made Photos: Protesters Rally Against Tyre Nichol's Death Nationwide 11 Killed at Lunar New Year Shooting in Monterey Park: Photos