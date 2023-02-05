Grammys Red Carpet 2023: See What Celebs Wore

It's music's biggest night of the year, and the stars are out on the red carpet in Los Angeles. See some of the stunning looks below:

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Cardi B attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Heidi Klum attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Kelsea Ballerini attends the 65th Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Harry Styles attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
Anitta attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Miguel attends the 65th Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/ Getty images
Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/ Getty images
Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/ Getty images
Yola attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023 in Los Angeles.

