Beyoncé has become the most decorated artist in Grammy history, Kim Petras became the first transgender artist to win for best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Viola Davis became the 18th person to achieve the coveted EGOT status winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony.

See the list of winners in respective categories in bold below.

Record Of The Year

Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA

Easy On Me — Adele

BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige

You And Me On The Rock — Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Woman — Doja Cat

Bad Habit — Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time — Lizzo

As It Was — Harry Styles

Album Of The Year

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) — Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days — Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Song Of The Year

abcdefu — GAYLE

About Damn Time — Lizzo

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) — Taylor Swift

As It Was — Harry Styles

Bad Habit — Steve Lacy

BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé

Easy On Me — Adele

GOD DID — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

Just Like That — Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Easy On Me — Adele

Moscow Mule — Bad Bunny

Woman — Doja Cat

Bad Habit — Steve Lacy

About Damn Time — Lizzo

As It Was — Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Don't Shut Me Down — ABBA

Bam Bam — Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran

My Universe — Coldplay & BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song) — Post Malone & Doja Cat

Unholy — Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher — Michael Bublé

When Christmas Comes Around... — Kelly Clarkson

I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) — Norah Jones

Evergreen — Pentatonix

Thank You — Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage — ABBA

30 — Adele

Music Of The Spheres — Coldplay

Special — Lizzo

Harry's House — Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

BREAK MY SOUL — Beyoncé

Rosewood — Bonobo

Don't Forget My Love — Diplo & Miguel

I'm Good (Blue) — David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

Intimidated — KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.

On My Knees — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance — Beyoncé

Fragments — Bonobo

Diplo — Diplo

The Last Goodbye — ODESZA

Surrender — RÜFÜS DU SOL

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Between Dreaming And Joy — Jeff Coffin

Not Tight — DOMi & JD Beck

Blooz — Grant Geissman

Jacob's Ladder — Brad Mehldau

Empire Central — Snarky Puppy

Best Rock Performance

So Happy It Hurts —Bryan Adams

Old Man — Beck

Wild Child —The Black Keys

Broken Horses — Brandi Carlile

Crawl! — Idles

Patient Number 9 —Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck

Holiday —Turnstile

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie —The Black Keys

The Boy Named If — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler — Idles

Mainstream Sellout — Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 — Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer On The Sofa — Spoon

Best Alternative Music Performance

There'd Better Be A Mirrorball — Arctic Monkeys

Certainty — Big Thief

King — Florence + The Machine

Chaise Longue — Wet Leg

Spitting Off The Edge Of The World — Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius

Best Alternative Music Album

WE — Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You — Big Thief

Fossora — Björk

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Cool It Down — Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

VIRGO’S GROOVE — Beyoncé

Here With Me —Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long

Over — Lucky Daye

Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Do 4 Love — Snoh Aalegra

Keeps On Fallin' — Babyface Featuring Ella Mai

PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA — Beyoncé

'Round Midnight —Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige

Best R&B Song

CUFF IT — Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous — Mary J. Blige

Hrs & Hrs — Muni Long

Hurt Me So Good — Jazmine Sullivan

Please Don't Walk Away — PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk — Cory Henry

Gemini Rights — Steve Lacy

Drones — Terrace Martin

Starfruit — Moonchild

Red Balloon —Tank And The Bangas

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) —Mary J. Blige

Breezy (Deluxe) — Chris Brown

Black Radio III —Robert Glasper

Candydrip — Lucky Daye

Watch The Sun — PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

GOD DID — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Vegas — Doja Cat

pushin P —Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

F.N.F. (Let's Go) — Hitkidd & GloRilla

The Heart Part 5 — Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

BEAUTIFUL — DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA

WAIT FOR U — Future Featuring Drake & Tems

First Class — Jack Harlow

Die Hard — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer

Big Energy (Live) — Latto

Best Rap Song

Churchill Downs — Jack Harlow Featuring Drake

GOD DID — DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

The Heart Part 5 —Kendrick Lamar

pushin P — Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

WAIT FOR U — Future Featuring Drake & Tems

Best Rap Album

GOD DID —DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You — Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You — Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

It's Almost Dry — Pusha T

Best Country Solo Performance

Heartfirst — Kelsea Ballerini

Something In The Orange — Zach Bryan

In His Arms — Miranda Lambert

Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris

Live Forever — Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Wishful Drinking — Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

Midnight Rider's Prayer — Brothers Osborne

Outrunnin' Your Memory — Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert

Does He Love You - Revisited — Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton

Never Wanted To Be That Girl — Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Going Where The Lonely Go — Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

Circles Around This Town — Maren Morris

Doin' This — Luke Combs

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) —Taylor Swift

If I Was A Cowboy — Miranda Lambert

I'll Love You Till The Day I Die — Willie Nelson

'Til You Can't — Cody Johnson

Best Country Album

Growin' Up — Luke Combs

Palomino — Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville — Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest — Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time — Willie Nelson

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Rounds (Live) — Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist

Keep Holding On — Gerald Albright, soloist

Falling — Melissa Aldana, soloist

Call Of The Drum —Marcus Baylor, soloist

Cherokee/Koko — John Beasley, soloist

Endangered Species — Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Evening: Live At APPARATUS — The Baylor Project

Linger Awhile — Samara Joy

Fade To Black — Carmen Lundy

Fifty — The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester

Ghost Song — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

New Standards Vol. 1 — Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens

Live In Italy —Peter Erskine Trio

LongGone — Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade

Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival — Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding

Parallel Motion — Yellowjackets

Best Latin Pop Album

AGUILERA — Christina Aguilera

Pasieros — Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera — Camilo

VIAJANTE — Fonseca

Dharma + — Sebastián Yatra

Best Música Urbana Album

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 — Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti — Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY — Daddy Yankee

La 167 — Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape — Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento — Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo — Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen — Mon Laferte

Alegoría — Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes — Fito Paez

MOTOMAMI — Rosalía

Best Reggae Album

The Kalling — Kabaka Pyramid

Gifted — Koffee

Scorcha — Sean Paul

Third Time's The Charm — Protoje

Com Fly Wid Mi — Shaggy

Best Music Video