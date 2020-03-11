Billie Eilish Pushes Back Against Body Shaming With Powerful Speech

Billie Eilish protested against body shaming at a recent concert, with a demonstration that included a hard-hitting speech and her removing her oversize T-shirt, according to NBC News.
"Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching," Eilish said during a concert at American Airlines Arena in Miami Monday. "So while I feel your stares, your disapproval or your sigh of relief, if I lived by them, I’d never be able to move."
Eilish, a five-time Grammy winner, is known for a style defined by baggy clothes. She has explained in the past that she eschews form-fitting fashion in an attempt to avoid being sexualized and to not give anyone the opportunity to otherwise judge what her body looks like.
Entertainment News
However, in her speech on body-shaming, Eilish acknowledged that no matter what she wears she is subject to others' judgement.