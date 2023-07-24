‘Barbie' casting director reveals the stars who had to turn down Ken roles

Yes, there were quite a few actors that naturally exuded that Ken-ergy.



Though Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir were among those that ended up making the cut as Ken dolls in "Barbie" alongside Margot Robbie, Issa Rae and more, the movie's casting directors revealed that there were a few others who had to bow out due to the cast having to spend three months filming in London.



And among the actors who nearly took up residence in Barbieland were "Saturday Night Live" star Bowen Yang, "Schitt's Creek" alum Dan Levy and "Dear Evan Hansen" actor Ben Platt.



"They were, I'm not kidding," the film's casting director Allison Jones told Vanity Fair July 20, "really bummed they couldn't do it."

And it wasn't just Ken that actors were eagerly ready to play, as Allan (Ken's buddy played by Michael Cera) had his own list of competitors, one of which included a "Glee" alum.

"Dear, dear Jonathan Groff was like, ‘I can't believe I'm typing this," Jones continued, "but I can't do Allan."

After the movie's premiere, Cera himself opened up about stepping into the world of make-believe as Allan, sharing that the set was simply "stunning to see."

"It was full of the most minute attention to detail," the "Superbad" actor told British GQ July 24. "Every single tiny little element, even if it would never be seen on camera, was perfect and brought you into this world. It didn't feel like playtime. It felt like the biggest amount of money I've ever seen spent."