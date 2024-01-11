Aaron Rodgers returns to ‘Pat McAfee Show' day after host said NFL star ‘is done' with show

Just one day after Pat McAfee announced Aaron Rodgers would no longer appear on his show this NFL season, the ESPN host welcomed him back.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show,” the host brought the New York Jets quarterback onto the show to talk about his relationship with Bill Belichick upon news the coach was leaving the New England Patriots.

“Joining us now to chitchat about massive names being amicably departed from two teams and at a very, very high level is a four-time NFL MVP and a man who is a Super Bowl champion," McAfee said. "Ladies and gentlemen, the last human Bill Belichick talked to on the field as the New England Patriots head coach: Aaron Rodgers."

Rodgers noted that he's in the woods enjoying off-season activities as the regular NFL season ended Sunday night.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

McAfee had said on his show Wednesday that the weekly segment of “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday” was done for the season, noting, “There are going to be a lot of people that are happy with that, myself included to be honest.”

Rodgers had caused a stir last week after appearing to suggest on the show that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was going to be named in unsealed documents connected to accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.