Chicago Today

Pride

Chicago Today's 2020 Pride Gift Guide

In honor of Pride Month, Chicago Today put together a list of local gifts to help you celebrate while also giving back

A rainbow flag on a pole, flapping in the wind.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rainbow Flag

" data-ellipsis="false">

In honor of Pride Month, Chicago Today put together a list of local gifts to help you celebrate while also giving back to the LGBTQ+ community.

Here's a look:

Nike Be True Shoe Collection

Chicago Today

phil rosenthal Jun 19

‘Somebody Feed Phil' Star Phil Rosenthal On New Season, Claims Chicago Is ‘Underrated'

chicago today Jun 19

Western Governors University Offers Online Programs at Accelerated Pace, Sets-Up Scholarships for Those Financially Affected by Pandemic

Price: $120 -$150

Where to get it: https://www.nike.com/w/be-true-973ul

Leland Francis Tomboy Candle: 

Price: $48

Where to get it: https://www.lelandfrancis.com/products/tomboy?_pos=1&_sid=31a75efe3&_ss=r

Ugg Pride Fluff Yeah Slide

Price: $100

Where to get it: https://www.ugg.com/pride-fluff-yeahs/

Kind Pride, Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt

Price: $15.49 per box

Where to get it: https://www.kindsnacks.com/nut-bars/kind-pride-dark-chocolate-nuts-sea-salt-M27620.html

Goose Island Shea Coul-Ale

Price: $9 4-pack

Where to get it: https://www.gooseisland.com/shea

Spiceology Love is Love Collection 

Price: $39.99

Where to get it: https://spiceology.com/products/love-is-love-variety-pack-6-mini-rub-jars

Bombas

Price: $12

Where to get it: https://bombas.com/collections/pride

Smith & Sinclair - The Love Box Alcoholic Cocktail Gummies

Price: $27

Where to get it: https://us.smithandsinclair.com/products/the-love-box-alcoholic-cocktail-gummies

Bliss Makeup Wipes 

Price: $3

Where to get it: https://www.blissworld.com/makeup-melt-wipes/

Lush Charity Pack

Price: $7.95 - 29.95

Where to get it: https://www.lushusa.com/body/body-lotions/charity-pot/9999905236.html

Puma Pride Pack

Price: $25 - $48

Where to get it: https://us.puma.com/en/us/collections/lifestyle/pride-pack

William Sonoma Love is Love Products 

Price: $6.99 +

Where to get it: https://www.williams-sonoma.com/search/results.html?words=love%20is%20love

Abercrombie Pride Collection

Price: $15 +

Where to get it: https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/us/anf-dual-gender-feature-1

Ami Paris De Coeur Rainbow Cap

Price: $135

Where to get it: https://www.amiparis.com/us/shopping?pageindex=1&query=RAINBOW

Crystal Head Vodka - Made with Pride

Price: $54.99

Where to get it: https://www.crystalheadvodka.com/en/news/made-with-pride

This article tagged under:

PrideLGBTQChicago Pride
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us