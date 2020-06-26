Chicago Today's 2020 Pride Gift Guide

In honor of Pride Month, Chicago Today put together a list of local gifts to help you celebrate while also giving back to the LGBTQ+ community.
Here's a look:
Nike Be True Shoe Collection
Chicago Today
Price: $120 -$150
Where to get it: https://www.nike.com/w/be-true-973ul
Leland Francis Tomboy Candle:
Price: $48
Where to get it: https://www.lelandfrancis.com/products/tomboy?_pos=1&_sid=31a75efe3&_ss=r
Ugg Pride Fluff Yeah Slide
Price: $100
Where to get it: https://www.ugg.com/pride-fluff-yeahs/
Kind Pride, Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt
Price: $15.49 per box
Where to get it: https://www.kindsnacks.com/nut-bars/kind-pride-dark-chocolate-nuts-sea-salt-M27620.html
Goose Island Shea Coul-Ale
Price: $9 4-pack
Where to get it: https://www.gooseisland.com/shea
Spiceology Love is Love Collection
Price: $39.99
Where to get it: https://spiceology.com/products/love-is-love-variety-pack-6-mini-rub-jars
Bombas
Price: $12
Where to get it: https://bombas.com/collections/pride
Smith & Sinclair - The Love Box Alcoholic Cocktail Gummies
Price: $27
Where to get it: https://us.smithandsinclair.com/products/the-love-box-alcoholic-cocktail-gummies
Bliss Makeup Wipes
Price: $3
Where to get it: https://www.blissworld.com/makeup-melt-wipes/
Lush Charity Pack
Price: $7.95 - 29.95
Where to get it: https://www.lushusa.com/body/body-lotions/charity-pot/9999905236.html
Puma Pride Pack
Price: $25 - $48
Where to get it: https://us.puma.com/en/us/collections/lifestyle/pride-pack
William Sonoma Love is Love Products
Price: $6.99 +
Where to get it: https://www.williams-sonoma.com/search/results.html?words=love%20is%20love
Abercrombie Pride Collection
Price: $15 +
Where to get it: https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/us/anf-dual-gender-feature-1
Ami Paris De Coeur Rainbow Cap
Price: $135
Where to get it: https://www.amiparis.com/us/shopping?pageindex=1&query=RAINBOW
Crystal Head Vodka - Made with Pride
Price: $54.99
Where to get it: https://www.crystalheadvodka.com/en/news/made-with-pride