Chicago Today's 2020 Pride Gift Guide

In honor of Pride Month, Chicago Today put together a list of local gifts to help you celebrate while also giving back to the LGBTQ+ community.

Here's a look:

Nike Be True Shoe Collection

Price: $120 -$150

Where to get it: https://www.nike.com/w/be-true-973ul

Leland Francis Tomboy Candle:

Price: $48

Where to get it: https://www.lelandfrancis.com/products/tomboy?_pos=1&_sid=31a75efe3&_ss=r

Ugg Pride Fluff Yeah Slide

Price: $100

Where to get it: https://www.ugg.com/pride-fluff-yeahs/

Kind Pride, Dark Chocolate Nuts and Sea Salt

Price: $15.49 per box

Where to get it: https://www.kindsnacks.com/nut-bars/kind-pride-dark-chocolate-nuts-sea-salt-M27620.html

Goose Island Shea Coul-Ale

Price: $9 4-pack

Where to get it: https://www.gooseisland.com/shea

Spiceology Love is Love Collection

Price: $39.99

Where to get it: https://spiceology.com/products/love-is-love-variety-pack-6-mini-rub-jars

Bombas

Price: $12

Where to get it: https://bombas.com/collections/pride

Smith & Sinclair - The Love Box Alcoholic Cocktail Gummies

Price: $27

Where to get it: https://us.smithandsinclair.com/products/the-love-box-alcoholic-cocktail-gummies

Bliss Makeup Wipes

Price: $3

Where to get it: https://www.blissworld.com/makeup-melt-wipes/

Lush Charity Pack

Price: $7.95 - 29.95

Where to get it: https://www.lushusa.com/body/body-lotions/charity-pot/9999905236.html

Puma Pride Pack

Price: $25 - $48

Where to get it: https://us.puma.com/en/us/collections/lifestyle/pride-pack

William Sonoma Love is Love Products

Price: $6.99 +

Where to get it: https://www.williams-sonoma.com/search/results.html?words=love%20is%20love

Abercrombie Pride Collection

Price: $15 +

Where to get it: https://www.abercrombie.com/shop/us/anf-dual-gender-feature-1

Ami Paris De Coeur Rainbow Cap

Price: $135

Where to get it: https://www.amiparis.com/us/shopping?pageindex=1&query=RAINBOW

Crystal Head Vodka - Made with Pride

Price: $54.99

Where to get it: https://www.crystalheadvodka.com/en/news/made-with-pride