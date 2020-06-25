Fourth of July Recipe: Red, White and Blue Bruschetta

Looking to take your Fourth of July party to the next level?

Lifestyle expert Brandi Milloy stopped by Chicago Today to share her tasty and Instagram-worthy recipe for Red, White and Blue Bruschetta.

Try it out and let us know what you think!

Red, White and Blue Bruschetta

By Brandi Milloy

Ingredients

1 French baguette, sliced

Olive Oil or Butter

½ cup blueberries

½ cup blackberries, sliced

1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, quartered

Fresh Basil

1 tsp. Italian Seasoning

½ cup feta cheese

Salt, to taste

Directions