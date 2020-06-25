Fourth of July Recipe: Red, White and Blue Bruschetta

Looking to take your Fourth of July party to the next level?
Lifestyle expert Brandi Milloy stopped by Chicago Today to share her tasty and Instagram-worthy recipe for Red, White and Blue Bruschetta.
Try it out and let us know what you think!
Red, White and Blue Bruschetta
By Brandi Milloy
Ingredients
- 1 French baguette, sliced
- Olive Oil or Butter
- ½ cup blueberries
- ½ cup blackberries, sliced
- 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, quartered
- Fresh Basil
- 1 tsp. Italian Seasoning
- ½ cup feta cheese
- Salt, to taste
Directions
- Grill or toast your bread by brushing one side with olive oil/butter and heat on grill or grill pan or toast in oven for a few minutes until golden brown.
- In a medium bowl, mix berries and tomatoes. Add fresh basil, about 4 leaves, sliced. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning (dried oregano, basil, parsley) and cheese. Toss. Season with salt to taste.
- Top bread with bruschetta and serve!