fourth of july

Fourth of July Recipe: Red, White and Blue Bruschetta

Lifestyle expert Brandi Milloy stopped by Chicago Today to share her tasty and Instagram-worthy recipe for Red, White and Blue Bruschetta.

Looking to take your Fourth of July party to the next level?

Lifestyle expert Brandi Milloy stopped by Chicago Today to share her tasty and Instagram-worthy recipe for Red, White and Blue Bruschetta.

Try it out and let us know what you think!

Red, White and Blue Bruschetta
By Brandi Milloy

Ingredients

  • 1 French baguette, sliced
  • Olive Oil or Butter
  • ½ cup blueberries
  • ½ cup blackberries, sliced
  • 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, quartered
  • Fresh Basil
  • 1 tsp. Italian Seasoning
  • ½ cup feta cheese
  • Salt, to taste

Directions

  1. Grill or toast your bread by brushing one side with olive oil/butter and heat on grill or grill pan or toast in oven for a few minutes until golden brown.
  2. In a medium bowl, mix berries and tomatoes. Add fresh basil, about 4 leaves, sliced. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning (dried oregano, basil, parsley) and cheese. Toss. Season with salt to taste.
  3. Top bread with bruschetta and serve!

Judd Apatow Jun 12

Judd Apatow Gives Us an Inside Look on His New Movie ‘King of Staten Island'

chicago today Jun 19

‘The Chi' Is Back With Season Three, Actors Yolonda Ross and Jacob Latimore on What Fans Can Expect

This article tagged under:

fourth of julybrandi milloyJuly 4
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us